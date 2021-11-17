State health officials reported 1,042 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday but no additional deaths as the virus continues its assault on Maine, despite a high and increasing vaccination rate.

The seven-day daily case average now stands at 512, up from 473 cases two weeks ago and from 402 cases this time last month, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Maine’s average positivity rate – the percentage of all tests that come back positive – reached 8.5 percent on Tuesday, a high-water mark. Testing volume also has increased by 17 percent just in the last two weeks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 113,132 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,243 deaths. Despite the recent surge, both numbers still rank third-lowest per capita of any state.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Wednesday morning, but Tuesday’s total marked another pandemic high – 275 individuals. Of those, 74 were in critical care and 34 were on ventilators. This time last month, there were 169 people in the hospital. Overwhelmingly, those hospitalized are either unvaccinated, or vaccinated but older and with older serious health conditions.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to provide an update for media members at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Cases have started to increase again across the country, stoking fears of another deadly wave as the holiday season approaches. According to the U.S. CDC, the seven-day case average is 83,671, an 11-percent increase from 75,186 cases on average two weeks earlier. Deaths are still averaging more than 1,000 per day across the country and more than 760,000 people have lost their lives to the virus since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, have accelerated in Maine in recent weeks, in part because of booster shots and doses for children age 5-11. The state is averaging more than 8,800 doses per day, which is an increase of 25 percent from the previous week.

Overall, Maine has administered 952,132 final doses of vaccines, or70.8 percent of all residents. Additionally, 178,506 booster shots have been given and 14,097 elementary school-age children, or 14.6 percent of all children in that category, have gotten first doses of the child-size Pfizer vaccine. In Cumberland and Lincoln counties, 1 in 4 children aged 5-11 have gotten their first shot. In Piscataquis County, less than 3 percent have done so.

Even though Maine’s overall vaccination rate is high, it remains uneven. That means there are large pockets of unvaccinated people in some parts of the state, and that’s where the virus has been spreading most. The gap between Cumberland County, which has the highest rate, and Somerset County, which has the lowest, is nearly 20 percentage points.

This story will be updated.

