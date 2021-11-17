Two inmates in a restrictive unit at the Maine State Prison in Warren went on a hunger strike Monday to protest their living conditions in solitary confinement, a prisoner advocacy group said Wednesday.

Two of the 9 inmates currently housed in the Administrative Control Unit began refusing food, according to the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition, which is in touch with one of the prisoners, Nicholas Gladu.

Inmates held in the unit are locked in at least 22 hours each day, have no access to religious services and lack adequate medical and mental health treatment, Gladu wrote.

Prison officials downplayed the situation.

The two inmates have food in their cells purchased from the prison commissary that they are consuming and are being monitored by medical staff, and neither has refused water, said Anna Black, director of governmental affairs for the Maine Department of Corrections.

“The participating residents are engaging in dialogue with facility administration,” Black said, but she did not elaborate.

The Administrative Control Unit has a capacity of 25 people, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

Prisoners in the unit are afforded more privileges are they advance through a four-tier system. Prisoners on the lowest level are permitted two attempts per week to call family or friends. Gladu, who is on the lowest level, is demanding more frequent and substantial phone privileges. Currently, he is permitted two attempted phone calls each week, Gladu wrote.

“Even if the call does not go through, the ‘attempt’ still counts as an actual phone call,” wrote Gladu, who was sentenced in 2012 to serve 38 years for rape and sexual assault of a child. “We want a reasonable amount of access to the phone each week to build and maintain our support network with family/friends.”

He also asked for programs.

“There is also no meaningful access to gainful programming or vocational skills,” Gladu wrote, despite a policy that calls for “intensive programming” for unit residents.

The protest comes as a Portland legislator is pursuing legislation to end solitary confinement in the state. When the Legislature reconvenes in 2022, Portland Rep. Grayson Lookner is expected to take up a new version of a bill that was held over from last session that calls for an end to the practice, said Peter Lehman, the legislative coordinator for the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition.

Defining solitary confinement can be difficult. Different states have adopted rules barring certain practices. In New York, for instance, a measure signed into law in 2021 limits restrictive confinement to 17 hours locked in each day for a maximum of 15 days before other requirements to provide assistance kick in.

Lehman said he is working with Lookner to reshape his bill to reflect practices that other states, including New York, have found to be effective.

“We don’t care what you call it, but if you have someone confined 17 hours a day, that’s segregated confinement,” Lehman said. “We don’t care if it’s in a special unit. We don’t care if it’s in their regular housing unit.”

