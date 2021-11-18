I was particularly moved by Rev. Marian Edmonds-Allen’s call to action, “We can reconcile LGBTQ+ rights and religious liberty” (Maine Voices, Nov. 2). All Americans, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity, should be afforded the same freedoms and opportunities. And with this week being Transgender Awareness Week, it is an especially apt time for all to focus on compassion and equity with regard to all others.

We’re fortunate here in Maine to have anti-discrimination laws, but it should not matter in which state you were born or choose to live. Standing up against discrimination should be an issue that unites, not divides us. I have LGBTQ+ loved ones residing in various states and the District of Columbia for whom I fervently wish the same freedoms, respect and safety that so many of us are privileged to enjoy, and too often still take for granted.

I urge our senators, Susan Collins and Angus King, to work together and with others in the Senate to pass federal legislation that will protect both LGBTQ+ Americans and important religious freedoms.

Vivian Mikhail

Topsham

