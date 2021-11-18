I was particularly moved by Rev. Marian Edmonds-Allen’s call to action, “We can reconcile LGBTQ+ rights and religious liberty” (Maine Voices, Nov. 2). All Americans, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity, should be afforded the same freedoms and opportunities. And with this week being Transgender Awareness Week, it is an especially apt time for all to focus on compassion and equity with regard to all others.
We’re fortunate here in Maine to have anti-discrimination laws, but it should not matter in which state you were born or choose to live. Standing up against discrimination should be an issue that unites, not divides us. I have LGBTQ+ loved ones residing in various states and the District of Columbia for whom I fervently wish the same freedoms, respect and safety that so many of us are privileged to enjoy, and too often still take for granted.
I urge our senators, Susan Collins and Angus King, to work together and with others in the Senate to pass federal legislation that will protect both LGBTQ+ Americans and important religious freedoms.
Vivian Mikhail
Topsham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: Nov. 18
-
American Journal
We Love Fairs & Sales: Nov. 18
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: Nov. 18
-
Kennebunk Post
Kennebunk begins a new Amtrak conversation
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Artifacts sought for C.K. Burns School 100th anniversary celebration
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.