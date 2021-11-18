The last time I looked, the official U.S. currency was acceptable to all businesses in our once-fair nation. However, what I now experience at the major box stores is anything but. Walmart, BJ’s and other major stores now make you use self-checkout terminals that do not accept cash.

Yes, I know that there are hiring signs everywhere and these stores are having big problems finding people who are willing to work. That is because our idiotic government has seen fit to pay handsomely so many people to not work. And today’s millennials seem to think that is the norm. So many of today’s society haven’t a clue that when more are in the wagon than pulling it, the wagon will stop. That is common sense!

I see a current society that has no clue as to hard times, and action is needed. Fill your shopping carts at the above stores and, if no live register clerks are available in a decent time frame, just leave the full cart and walk out. Perhaps that will get the attention of these people who are forcing “we the people” to kowtow to Joe Biden. That, too, was not how it was supposed to be, either, and it’s long overdue to make them aware we don’t like it.

It’s not going to change if we continue to submit like fools.

George A. Fogg

Auburn

