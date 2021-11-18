The last time I looked, the official U.S. currency was acceptable to all businesses in our once-fair nation. However, what I now experience at the major box stores is anything but. Walmart, BJ’s and other major stores now make you use self-checkout terminals that do not accept cash.
Yes, I know that there are hiring signs everywhere and these stores are having big problems finding people who are willing to work. That is because our idiotic government has seen fit to pay handsomely so many people to not work. And today’s millennials seem to think that is the norm. So many of today’s society haven’t a clue that when more are in the wagon than pulling it, the wagon will stop. That is common sense!
I see a current society that has no clue as to hard times, and action is needed. Fill your shopping carts at the above stores and, if no live register clerks are available in a decent time frame, just leave the full cart and walk out. Perhaps that will get the attention of these people who are forcing “we the people” to kowtow to Joe Biden. That, too, was not how it was supposed to be, either, and it’s long overdue to make them aware we don’t like it.
It’s not going to change if we continue to submit like fools.
George A. Fogg
Auburn
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: Nov. 18
-
American Journal
We Love Fairs & Sales: Nov. 18
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: Nov. 18
-
Kennebunk Post
Kennebunk begins a new Amtrak conversation
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Artifacts sought for C.K. Burns School 100th anniversary celebration
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.