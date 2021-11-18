I so appreciate the Central Maine Power workers when I see them pulling long shifts to restore power during a power outage. I view them as heroes during these times. I can be patient for days without power because I see their dedication.

But imagine, now, a two-year ice storm. Do you think those heroes would burn out, miss their families, be discouraged when coworkers quit? What would you do to help and uplift them?

We presently have a storm in our midst. And it is fast approaching two years. This storm is called COVID. The heroes are our health care workers. They are burning out, missing families and discouraged that team members bailed. What will you do to help and uplift them, to give them hope to hang in, to let them know that we appreciate them?

Our heroes are teachers, vacillating between in-person and online teaching. Stressed and discouraged, trying to manage their own families, while scrambling to prevent another’s child from lagging behind.

Our heroes are children, squinting eyes, but rolling up sleeves to get the “jab” done. Helping. Hopeful.

Where do you fit in this storm? Are you a hero? If not, could you be? If yes, thank you.

Renee Robbins

Raymond

