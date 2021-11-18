SACO – Lynne Rosemary Dion Hopkins, 82, of Saco, passed away Nov. 17, 2021.

Born August 26, 1939 in Biddeford and raised in Old Orchard Beach. She met the love of her life Frank Hopkins in 1961.

For complete obituary please go to http://www.dcpate.com.

Family committal services will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery at a future date.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her services.

Those wishing to may make a donation to https://www.primaterescue.org in her memory.

﻿

Guest Book