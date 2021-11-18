Roan Yellowthorn is the moniker of Camden native Jackie McLean. The album “Another Life” was released in May. “Wrong Way” is a new single that will be available on streaming platforms tomorrow.
“In ‘Wrong Way’ there’s some of that grappling with not feeling good about where you are and how you feel,” said McLean in a teaser clip shared on the band’s Facebook and Instagram page.
A benefit performance by Roan Yellowthorn for the nonprofit Finding Our Voices is scheduled for March 25 at the Camden Opera House. Details will be finalized closer to that date.
Here’s “Wrong Way:”
