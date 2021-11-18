Stonewall Kitchen, the York-based specialty food brand, is closing its cooking school at the end of December after 13 years, according to an announcement on its website.

Although the announcement did not give a reason for the closure, an email sent by Cooking School Manager Teri Hull to a longtime teacher at the school said it was a victim of the pandemic.

“Our business never did recover from COVID. Based on occupancy restraints of 2020, social distancing requirements, then an unprecedented labor shortage, we have been unable to support a business model built on class sizes of 30+. It’s very sad for all of us, but the business decision makes sense,” Hull wrote.

Messages left Thursday afternoon at the school, located on the company’s York campus, were not immediately returned.

“We have loved every minute of our renowned cooking school, with our stunningly talented staff and welcoming hundreds of guest chefs from around the world to create special experiences for thousands of our guests,” the announcement said.

Over its lifespan, the cooking school offered a wide range of demonstration classes in a kitchen that occasional culinary teacher Mindy Fox described as “a really a terrific setup, an incredible high-tech, great setup with a beautifully laid-out classroom situation.”

The school offered classes year-round, often twice a day, for some 30 to 40 students each before the pandemic. There are still classes scheduled through the end of the year, many of them sold out.

The subjects of the classes have ranged widely, and encompassed beer and wine tastings, cookbook signings, celebrity chefs, cuisines from Asia to Italy, and lots of lobster. Fox, a cookbook writer who lives in Portland, remembered when she was planning classes being told that “lobster always sells out.” Each class, which typically cost between $55 and $85, has included a meal made from the recipes that the day’s teacher was demonstrating.

Students have come from Maine, as well as around the United States and the world, according to several teachers, often taking a day of their visit to Maine to spend an afternoon at the Stonewall Kitchen campus taking a class, shopping at the Stonewall store, and enjoying the beautiful plantings.

Vanessa Seder, a cookbook author and Portland resident, began teaching at Stonewall Kitchen Cooking School when she was pregnant with her daughter some 10 years ago, “and they were just so sweet, and they threw me a shower for the baby. It really felt like a family for a while.” Earlier this month, she taught a class on Modern Thanksgiving. She learned Wednesday that the school was closing its doors.

The announcement on the company’s website also said that it intends to open its first Stonewall Home store, selling home decor and products, this spring.

Stonewall Kitchen was founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King, a talented gardener, and Jim Stott, an amateur cook who had a knack for turning King’s harvest into delectable jams and jellies. They began in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, selling at a farmers market but after they won a coveted award at the prestigious Fancy Food Show in New York City several years later, the company got a lot of press and grew by leaps and bounds, eventually reaching national markets. In 2019, a Boston investment firm bought Stonewall Kitchen.

