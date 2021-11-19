PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A new bench was unveiled in New Hampshire to honor the late Charlie Howard, a 23-year-old gay man and Portsmouth native killed by three teenage boys because of his sexuality in Bangor, Maine, in 1984.
The stone bench was installed recently in Portsmouth’s Commercial Allery with an inscription of Howard’s favorite song “I Am What I Am,” from the musical “La Cage aux Folles,” The Portsmouth Herald reported on Friday.
Over the last few years, Seacoast LGBT History Project raised funds for two benches in Howard’s name. In the summer, the first bench was placed at Portsmouth High School. The group also placed a headstone at Orchard Grove Cemetery in Kittery, Maine, where Howard is buried.
The dedication ceremonies for the benches in recognition of Howard are scheduled for spring and summer of 2022.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster
-
Local & State
Bench unveiled to honor man killed in Bangor because of his sexuality
-
New England
Bob Lawton, owner of ‘world’s largest arcade,’ dies at 90
-
Nation & World
12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris
-
Nation & World
California wildfires this year torched thousands of giant sequoia trees