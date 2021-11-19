NEW LONDON, N.H. – C.H. Park Adams, 90, died on Nov. 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 26, 1931 in Boston, Park was the son of Madeleine Park Adams and Ernest Adelbert Adams Jr.

Park graduated from Episcopal Academy in 1949. After spending a year at the New York State Maritime College, he attended the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1954. He was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity. Park served in the United States Air Force as an aircraft maintenance officer in the Azores from 1954 to 1957.

In 1958 Park married Phoebe DeFoe and lived in West Hartford, Conn. where he worked for Hamilton Standard Propeller Co. before joining The Travelers Insurance Company. After working with The Travelers in both their Portland and Newark N.J. offices, he moved to company headquarters in Hartford, Conn. remaining with The Travelers for 30 years until his retirement. Following his retirement, Park ran a telecommunications business for several years and then worked as an independent travel agent for 15 years.

Having spent many summers in his youth in Ocean Park, Park’s love of boating stayed with him throughout his life, both sailing and motor boating on the Maine coast. He had a great interest in the aviation industry and enjoyed working on mechanical things. Following his retirement, he and Phoebe lived for 10 years in the Portland area before moving to New London, N.H. in 2007.

Park was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Elizabeth Henderson; and his son-in-law, Alan West.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phoebe; daughter, Priscilla West, son, Park Adams Jr. and partner Anne Chamberlain, all of New London, N.H.; and grandchildren Abigail West, Brendan West and Katherine Adams. He is also survived by his brother, Bruce Adams and his wife Sally, of Vallejo, Calif.

Calling hours will be held at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London, N.H. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be held in the Spring of 2022.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lake Sunapee Region VNA and Hospice.

