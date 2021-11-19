Pejepscot History Center brings back last year’s popular outdoor version of its 16-year free Santa Day tradition on Saturday, Dec. 4. This year, Bowdoin College’s a capella group, Miscellania, returns to sing carols while children line up to visit with the jolly old elf.

Santa Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the decorated and freshly painted PHC headquarters at 159-161 Park Row, with a 30-minute lunch break for Santa and his helpers at noon. Falmouth-based Vagabond Coffee Truck (vagabondmaine.com) will again be on hand with a variety of hot and cold drinks for the whole family.

“We are so excited that Santa continues to include us in his busy holiday schedule,” said the center’s executive director, Larissa Vigue Picard. “Holding the event outside again this year not only is prudent because of the ongoing pandemic — it’s also a lot of fun! We are especially excited to have Miscellania back for caroling. Their melodious voices really put everyone in a holiday spirit.”

In addition, Brunswick businesses are donating treats for the event — holiday-decorated sugar cookies from Union Street Bakery and candy canes from Wilbur’s of Maine. Each child will receive a goody bag to take home.

Santa will visit with families from the portico of the Skolfield-Whittier House at 161 Park Row. Masks are not required outside the building, except for those who are unvaccinated.

Children are encouraged to bring notes for Santa, but paper scrolls will be available to write notes on-site. A special delivery system will transport the notes from the children to Santa’s helper.

Pejepscot History Center will be offering a 25% membership discount on Santa Day. The History Center’s current exhibition, “Taking Wing: A Century of Flight in Brunswick-Topsham” and the museum shop will be open. The shop features books and gifts including the Center’s new cookbook, “Holidays on Park Row: Cooking with the Skolfield-Whittier Family,” compiled by the history center docent and recipe tester Marie Pangborn. Visitors inside are limited to 10 at a time and must be masked.

More information is at pejepscothistorical.org/events, or by calling Pejepscot History Center at (207) 729-6606.

Pejepscot History Center preserves, interprets, and promotes the rich history of Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell through its collections, programs and historic house museums.

