Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport (ACAF) will host the Portland Trumpet Ensemble and the Casco Bay Tummlers at its newly opened Meetinghouse Arts performance venue in December.

The Portland Trumpet Ensemble will be playing at Meetinghouse Arts at 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 as part of Freeport’s annual Sparkle Weekend celebration. This ensemble was founded in 2016 and features some of the best trumpeters in Maine. Members are graduates of music schools across the country. They have performed with the Portland, Bangor and Midcoast symphony orchestras; orchestras in Reading and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia Brass Quintet; Mainstreet Brass Quintet; Casco Bay Wind Ensemble; 207 Wind Ensemble; and many other musical organizations throughout Maine and the northeast.

The ensemble includes doctors, lawyers, educators, and students who come together to play great trumpet ensemble music, entertain audiences and have fun.

Casco Bay Tummlers will present a concert of klezmer music at 7 p.m. on Dec 18. The Tummlers are based in Portland and have been performing klezmer music all over the world since 1988. Their repertoire is versatile, ranging from original music to original arrangements of traditional dances and songs of the Yiddish theater and Jewish ghetto. Their unique sound and stage performance features all five members of the band. Steve Gruverman brings an extensive background in ethnic dance music to his soulful clarinet playing. Carl Dimow has developed a distinctive klezmer flute style, making the instrument an equal solo voice in the music. John Clark is a versatile bass player, perfect for the Tummlers eclectic approach to klezmer. Nancy Hoffman brings a playfulness to her accordion playing and singing that audiences love. Peter McLaughlin keeps the traditional role as drummer, including elements of both jazz and improvisation.

Meetinghouse Arts is a newly renovated performance, presentation and gallery space located within the historic First Parish Congregational Church at 40 Main St. in Freeport. Events happening at Meetinghouse Arts include music, art shows, lectures, dance performances, workshops, classes and theatrical productions. It is a new creative focal point for the Greater Freeport area, furthering the goals of establishing Freeport as a center for arts and culture, and strengthening its creative economy.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit freeportartsandculture.org.

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport is a nonprofit organization formed in 2015 by residents of Freeport and representatives of local businesses and organizations. It is dedicated to fostering the Greater Freeport creative community and establishing Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture. Visit FreeportArtsAndCulture.org for information about ACAF.

