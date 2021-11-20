Cape Elizabeth was too fast, too big, and most of all too determined to get the school’s first football championship.

The Capers dominated the Class C championship game from start to finish Saturday night against Winslow and rolled to a 53-8 win behind a brilliant performance from senior quarterback Caden McDuffie, who threw five touchdown passes in the first half after rushing for the first score just 2:28 into the game.

Cape finished with a 10-1 record. Winslow, the North champion, finished 7-3, with all three of its losses against Class C South teams.

This was Cape’s 17th season of varsity football (not counting the 2020 7-on-7 season). The Capers quickly became a force under former coach Aaron Filieo and reached the state final in 2009 (Class B) and again in 2017 (Class C). Sean Green took over as coach prior to the 2019 season and was confident that not only did he have playmakers in McDuffie, receivers Nick Laughlin (six catches, 169 yards, three TDs in the first half) and Jack Gorman (two TD catches in first half), but also a rock-solid defense.

McDuffie was 9 of 11 passing for 245 yards and also rushed for 79 yards and two scores, the second from the 2 to give Cape a 53-0 lead with 9:15 to play, prompting Cape to go to its bench.

Cape led 39-0 at halftime, and the entire second half was played under running time. In the second half, Cape switched from its spread offense to a tight double-wing set that it uses in short-yardage situations and promptly scored on its first second-half possession, getting a 15-yard TD run from Caden Lee.

Winslow, which runs the double-wing almost exclusively, had much more trouble against Cape’s defense, led by the likes of Colin Smith, Gabe Harrison and Aidan Quinn.

With six plays of 20 or more yards, Cape had a 313-109 advantage in yards in the first half despite running 14 fewer plays.

Laughlin scored on wide receiver screens from 26 and 72 yards. He and Gorman both ran under well-thrown 44-yard scoring passes. McDuffie also connected with Gorman for a 14-yard score.

Winslow got on the board with 5:06 to play when Evan Bourget scored on a 4-yard run. Quarterback Jared Newgard completed the 2-point conversion pass to Tyler Brockway.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »