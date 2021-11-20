WEST GARDINER — Public safety officials say a person was killed Saturday when a vehicle crashed at the southbound toll booths on Interstate 95 in West Gardiner.
Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Saturday afternoon that a vehicle struck part of the toll booth in the cash lanes and caught on fire.
Moss said one lane of the interstate was closed throughout the afternoon but was expected to open up by early evening. The vehicle was being removed shortly before 5 p.m.
Lt. Josh Webb of the Gardiner Fire Department said his department was called out at 2:18 p.m. to the interstate. When they arrived, they found a vehicle, either a minivan or a sport utility vehicle, sitting in the right lane just south of the tollbooth fully engulfed in flames.
Webb said the high-speed lanes of the interstate remained open.
The Maine State Police responded to the crash.
In addition to the Gardiner Ambulance Service, fire departments from West Gardiner, Litchfield and Augusta also responded.
This story will be updated.
