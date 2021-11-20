NEW YORK — Alec Burks scored 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, Evan Fournier added 19 and the New York Knicks handed the Houston Rockets their 14th consecutive loss with a 106-99 victory on Saturday.
All-Star Julius Randle had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Immanuel Quickley chipped in 13 points off the bench for the Knicks.
Christian Wood had 18-points and 12 rebounds for the NBA-worst Rockets (1-15), who have not won since a 124-91 rout over Oklahoma City on Oct. 24.
Jae’Sean Tate finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, which dropped to 0-10 in road games.
Houston led 89-84 midway through the fourth quarter but Burks hit three 3-pointers down the stretch.
Randle found Burks for a 3-pointer to even it at 89-all, but Eric Gordon gave the Rockets the lead momentarily with a driving layup.
New York then went on a 12-2 run, capped by consecutive 3-pointers from Burks, extending the lead 101-93 with 21/2 minutes to go.
Houston turned the ball over eight times during the first nine minutes. But the Rockets settled down, outscoring New York 10-2 to take a 21-13 at the end of the opening period.
The Knicks started out sluggish, too, shooting just 5 for 23 in their worst opening quarter of the season.
