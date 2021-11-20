OLD ORCHARD BEACH – James C. Hall, 80, of Shorewood Avenue, passed away Nov. 17, 2021, at the Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford.

He was born in Belfast Oct. 19, 1941, the son of Jeff and Margie Richards Hall.

James attended local schools in the Belfast area and graduated from Crosby High School in Belfast.

He worked locally before serving in the U.S. Army.

After his service to his country, he returned home working for WS Grant, Champion Paper, Cianbro and general handyman work, he owned his own bar for a while before moving to Florida.

James worked in Florida for over 20 years, returning to Maine 12 years ago.

He enjoyed, watching westerns,, golf, playing baseball doing charity work and visiting with friends at the AMVETs and Biddeford Eagles.

James is survived by three daughters, Tammy Polley of Old Orchard Beach and husband Steve, Tiffany Masse of Oakland and husband Ryan, and Hilary Robertson of Fairfield and husband Doug, a son, Matthew James Hall of Gloversville, N.Y. and wife Nicole; three brothers, Claude Hall of Islesboro, Maynard Hall of Islesboro, and Terry Hall of Prospect, two sisters, Beverly Penney of Knox, and Janice McIntyre of North Dakota; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery 83 Stanley Rd., Springvale ,on Tuesday Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with U.S. Army honors.

Dennett, Craig and Pate, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider

Wreaths Across America,

4 Points St.

Columbia Falls, ME 04623

