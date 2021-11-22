The cause of death of a 3-year-old Howland boy remains under investigation by Maine State Police.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Monday that it conducted an autopsy on the body of Justin Jenkins Jr., who died Saturday, according to information provided to WMTW-TV.

State police were notified of the boy’s death around 6:39 p.m. Saturday by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. State protocols require that all deaths of children 3 and younger be investigated by the state police Major Crimes Unit. State police did not release any additional information Monday.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Justin Jenkins, 38, of Howland made his first court appearance Monday via Zoom from the Penobscot County Jail. Justice Ann Murray ordered that he be held without bail. Jenkins was in jail after being arrested on three charges of violating conditions of his release.

Murray issued her order after Assistant District Attorney Mercedes Gurney told the judge that Jenkins had a no-contact order with a Howland woman – the mother of the dead boy – and that Jenkins violated that order when he was “present” during the child’s death on Saturday, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Gurney said the boy’s mother brought him to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead. The woman told police that Justin Jenkins was present.

Jenkins has not been charged in connection with the boy’s death.

