Midcoast Pizza and More in downtown Bath is continuing its tradition of offering a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who would like one on Thanksgiving Day.

This year, patrons can take their free Thanksgiving meal to go, have it delivered, or eat it in the restaurant. Dine-in meals will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Anyone is welcome to sign up to receive a free meal through delivery or pick-up by calling the restaurant at (207) 443-6631 or (207) 443-6632. Orders for delivery and pick-up will be taken until Wednesday Nov. 24 until 7:00 p.m. Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and meals can be picked up from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Owner John Brigance adopted the tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals from the restaurant’s previous owner, Nick Papadopoulos, after he took over the business with his wife, Angela Smith, in April 2017. Brigance said serving the meal each year has become a tradition for his family, who volunteer.

Last year, the restaurant didn’t offer a dine-in option due to COVID-19 restrictions, but still cooked 25 turkeys and distributed about 500 meals through pick-up and delivery, 100 more than in 2019.

This year, Bath Iron Works and Frederick Libby Jr., Commander of Veterans of VFW Post 7738, donated turkeys for the annual event and the Centre Street Bakery in Bath donated pies.

Any donations the restaurant receives on Thanksgiving Day will be sent to the Bath Area Food Bank.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: