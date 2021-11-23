Gov. Janet Mills and Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso were in Windham on Tuesday to help stock a portion of the Presumpscot River with brook trout.
The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife stocks more than one million trout and salmon per year in more than 800 locations across Maine.
Fishing in Maine supports more 3,300 jobs and contributes more than $370 million a year to Maine’s economy. Last year, more than 343,000 people were licensed to fish in Maine. Fees from fishing licenses help protect Maine’s waters, enhance fisheries, and provide water access on many of Maine’s lakes and rivers.
