State officials said they have found high levels of “forever chemicals” in deer harvested around Fairfield and are advising against eating meat from deer taken in the area.
The advisory area includes farm fields that have been contaminated by spreading municipal or industrial sludge for fertilizer that contained per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. The substances – used in products ranging from cookware to carpets and firefighting foams – are known as “forever chemicals” because they are very slow to break down and can be found in soil, water, plants and animals. These chemicals can increase the risk of certain types of cancer, elevate blood pressure during pregnancy, can cause liver and kidney problems and can impair the immune system.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recently harvested deer near contaminated fields in Fairfield and five deer were found to have PFAS levels high enough to warrant a recommendation to not eat more than two or three meals a year containing the deer meat. Three other deer, taken from fields with lower PSAS levels, were found to have levels high enough to warrant a recommendation to eat less than one meal a week of the deer meat.
A map of the advisory area can be found at www.maine.gov/ifw/docs/FairfieldAdvisoryArea.pdf and more information is available from the MDIFW at 207-287-8000 or [email protected]
This story will be updated.
