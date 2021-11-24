RAYMOND – Judy Ann (Ames) Andrews, 81, of Raymond passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Avita of Westbrook after a long illness.

Born in Blaine, Maine, a daughter of Levena (Carmichael) and Theodore Ames, she attended Westbrook schools, and was a 1958 graduate of Westbrook High School.

She married James “Jim” Andrews on Feb. 14, 1959. Judy was a stay-at-home mom and was active in the PTA and Camp Fire Girls.

﻿She worked for a time as a bank teller and later for the telephone company, retiring in the late 1990’s.

﻿Judy was voted the “Most Athletic” of her high school class, excelling in basketball. She was Queen of the Court for Horse and Washer games.

She was an avid water skier and rode her jet ski well into her 70’s on her beloved Little Sebago Lake.

﻿Also an ardent reader and loved doing crossword puzzles. She and her son-in-law would swap books and have their own private book club.

﻿She was predeceased by her husband, Jim in 1998; her parents; and a sister, Donna Ames.

﻿Judy is survived by her children, Janet Wilroy and husband Jimmy, Jean Adams and husband David and Jay Andrews and wife Tina; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren with one more on the way; siblings, Nancy Hatch and husband Clifford, Jim Ames and Bob Ames and wife Kim. She was loved by all.

﻿Visiting hours Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 from 4 pm until 6 pm at the Windham Chapel of the Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham.

Funeral Service will be held 9 am Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the chapel with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook.

To participate in Judy’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, kindly donate in Judy’s memory to:

Little Sebago Lake Association

http://www.littlesebagolake.com or:

the Alzheimer’s Association http://www.alz.org

