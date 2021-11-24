State health officials reported 993 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, another elevated total that comes just one day before many Mainers will gather for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Three additional deaths were reported as well, on top of 28 deaths reported Tuesday. Half of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Oct. 27 and Nov. 9 and were identified through a periodic review of death certificates.

With Wednesday’s cases, the seven-day average increased to 688, which is among the highest of any point during the pandemic, according to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Two weeks ago, the state was averaging 547 cases per day, and this time last month the average was 463.

Since the pandemic reached Maine in March 2020, there have been 117,941 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,303 deaths.

Cases have increased by nearly 30 percent across the country in the last month, according to U.S. CDC data, and now average 93,668 per day. Maine’s rate of transmission, 362 cases per 100,000 people, ranks 9th among all states and is higher than the national rate of 198 cases per 100,000. The number of deaths nationwide has not yet increased with the recent surge, but it is still averaging 1,000 per day across the country. In all, 772,180 people have died since the pandemic began, according to the U.S. CDC.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Wednesday, but Tuesday saw pandemic highs for both COVID-19 patients overall (298) and patients in critical care (96). Over the last two weeks, the daily population of COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals has increased by 40 percent. In all, 3,092 people have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.

Vaccinations have been steady recently, too, although those numbers are being driven largely by boosters doses and first doses for children ages 5 through 11. There remain large pockets of unvaccinated people in many rural areas and that’s where the virus has been spreading most.

At one end is Cumberland County, where 77 percent of residents of vaccinated. Three other coastal counties – Sagadahoc, Knox and Lincoln – also have rates above 70 percent. At the other end, four counties have yet to cross the 60 percent threshold – Somerset, Piscataquis, Franklin and Oxford

Overall, Maine has administered 910,802 final doses of vaccine, which represents 67.8 percent of all Mainers.

The numbers of vaccinations reported by the state have decreased in recent days as the CDC has reclassified some doses as booster doses that originally were submitted to the state as final doses. As of Wednesday 268,360 people have gotten boosters, or 20 percent of the population.

