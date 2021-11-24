South Berwick Police Chief Dana Lajoie was placed on paid administrative leave this week while the town investigates a confrontation he had in July with Berwick police officers late one night outside his home.

Lajoie, who lives in Berwick but has been chief in the neighboring town since 1986, berated and insulted Berwick officers who drove onto his private road late on the night of July 20 and accused officers on a routine training patrol of trespassing on his property.

The interaction was captured on police dashboard video, which was obtained by the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram via a Freedom of Access Act request. It shows Lajoie slurring his words as he hurls profane, personal insults against one officer and questions the integrity of the rest of the department.

The confrontation drew a rebuke from the Berwick police officer’s union, which sent a letter July 26 to the South Berwick interim town manager and town councilors that described Lajoie’s behavior in detail and urged the town to end an agreement for mutual aid during emergencies.

While the towns had continued to help each other when required to as part of a mutual-aid agreement, Berwick had instructed its police to minimize interactions with South Berwick officers, and had stopped using the South Berwick stationhouse to administer breath-alcohol tests to suspected drunk drivers, said Berwick Capt. Jerry Locke.

The departments now plan to resume full cooperation, Locke said in an email Tuesday.

In a previous interview, South Berwick Council President John Kareckas said he did not immediately distribute the Berwick police union letter to his council colleagues until after a reporter inquired about it. He defended Lajoie, saying the town’s relationships were sound.

David Ruger has been named interim chief of the South Berwick Police until the investigation concludes, said Jennifer Janelle, South Berwick’s acting town manager. He had previously served as an interim lieutenant.

The decision by Janelle follows a Maine Sunday Telegram report that detailed Lajoie’s long-running feud with officers in the town where he lives and traced the origins of his disdain, including a 911 call in 2019 to the home of his son, Jamie Lajoie, whose property abuts his father’s.

“We do stress that the leave is non-disciplinary,” said Janelle. She said she plans to meet next week with a third-party investigator but did not provide the investigator’s name. Janelle declined to say whether she watched the videos of the July incident involving Lajoie prior to the story’s publication.

The investigation comes at a transition time for South Berwick. A new town manager, Timothy Pellerin, a longtime fireman and current chief of the Rangeley Fire Department, takes over from Janelle in December.

This story will be updated.

