The Advent Season at First Congregational Church of Wiscasset begins on at 10 a.m. Nov. 27 with the traditional Hanging of the Greens representing Hope, Peace, Joy and Love. On each Sunday, a candle on the Advent wreath will be lit. The center candle will remain unlit until Christmas Eve to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

A Blue Christmas service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in the sanctuary. The service will emphasize remembrance of loved ones lost and dealing with the blues during the festive season with a time of reflection, sharing, and prayer.

Christmas Eve will feature a candlelight service at 7 p.m. The church offering will supplement the Special Needs Fund to help with fuel, housing and other emergency needs for our neighbors in need during the year.

A service of lessons and carols will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 28. Scripture verses telling the story of Jesus’ birth and traditional hymns including “Joy to the World” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” will make up the regular service.

On Jan. 4, Epiphany Sunday, marking the arrival of the Three Wise Men to the stable where Jesus was born, is the church’s traditional White Gift Sunday. Gifts wrapped in white, or checks in white envelopes, are solicited for the Midcoast Humane Shelter, a home heating fund, and the St. Philip’s Food Pantry, as designated by the giver.

For more information, please call the church office at (207) 882-7544. The church is located at 28 High St.

