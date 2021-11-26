WINDHAM – Gordon P. Lord, Jr., 89, passed away on Nov. 19, 2021, at Ledgewood Manor Nursing Home due to advanced age.

Gordon was born Jan. 5, 1932, in Scarborough to the late Annie A. and Gordon P. Lord, Sr. He graduated from Scarborough schools prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army on June 30, 1950. Gordon proudly served with the 19th Infantry Regiment in Korea until he was injured on April 23, 1951. He was awarded a purple heart upon being honorably discharged from service.

On June 23, 1956, Gordon married Mildred A. Libby. They were married for 37 years, until Millie’s death in December of 1993. In October of 1998 Gordon married Nancy Sargeant who also passed away before him.

Throughout his life Gordon was employed by Hillock Well Drilling, Blue Rock Industries, Weyerhauser, Hi Ho D’Adderio, Beard Construction, the city of Oxford, Connecticut Public Works, and Lord Enterprises. In addition to working a great deal to support his large family, Gordon was a member of the Oxford Volunteer Fire Department as well as a volunteer EMT with the Oxford Ambulance Service where he served as president for several years.

Gordon was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. Woodworking was another hobby he enjoyed. He had an affection for country music, dogs and reading western novels – all of which he passed on to some of his children. He was known to his family to always have a stash of chocolate on hand and had an affinity for ice cream in the summer. He was a generous soul who would give his last dime to someone in need.

He was predeceased by his son, Philip Wayne; his parents; both his first and second wife, and two brothers, Walter and Allyn (Bud) Lord. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Welch and husband Fred of State College, Pa.; and as well as his eight children, sons Bruce Lord, Sr. and his partner Ellen Dore of Gorham, Eddie Lord of Westbrook, Jeffrey Lord of Gorham, Glen Lord and his partner Diane Brinkerhoff of Standish, and Mark Lord and his wife Cindy Curtis of Standish, and daughters Ellen Lord of Auburn, Melissa McGuire and her husband Sean of Windham, and Libby Meserve of Lewiston. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and a large extended family.

A graveside service will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park 2002 Congress St., Portland, ME on Friday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. followed immediately by a reception at the Portland Elks Lodge 1945 Congress St, Portland, Maine.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Maine Paws for Veterans

675 Old Portland Rd.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or:

Wounded Warrior Project

PO Box 758516

Topeka, KS 66675 or:

The Travis Mills Foundation

1002 Watson Pond Rd.

Rome, ME 04963

