A hallmark of Ruby Haylock’s golf game is her consistency.

The Leavitt senior rides the highs and lows of a round of golf in such a steady manner that the rare day in which nothing goes right stands out as an aberration, not the beginning of a trend. That was the case with Haylock’s hiccup at the state championships on Natanis Golf Course’s Tomahawk course in Vassalboro.

Days earlier, Haylock shot an even-par 72 on the same course. At the state championships, Haylock struggled to find her rhythm after a strong start and shot an 87, leaving her tied for second place in Class B, four strokes behind her younger sister, Jade.

“State day, that wasn’t her best. But her B game is still better than a lot of players’ A game,” said Harry Haylock, Ruby’s father and Leavitt’s golf coach.

Haylock already has accomplished a lot, winning the Women’s Maine Amateur in 2020 and placing second in the tournament this past summer, as well as winning the junior state championships and representing Maine in the New England Junior Championships.

Haylock was undefeated in the high school regular season this fall and won the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference qualifier. Those results earned her Varsity Maine Girls’ Golfer of the Year honors for the second time, after previously winning the award as a sophomore in 2019.

“I was happy with most of my matches. On my home course (Turner Highlands), I always wanted to break par, and I went minus-2 one time,” Haylock said. “Being consistent was a big accomplishment.”

Mental consistency is just as important to Haylock’s game. Bad shots don’t haunt her, Harry Haylock said. No matter what happens, Ruby moves on to the next hole.

“She has an even-keel approach. She’ll make a 40-foot putt or a big chip, and she might give me a thumbs up, and that’s it,” he said.

Chipping continued to be a strength of Haylock’s game this season. At the KVAC qualifier, she chipped in twice for birdie. Her father said Ruby’s course management, keeping shots in play, was a key to her success.

“She minimized the risk-taking, which leads to blowup holes,” he said.

Haylock’s playing partner in matches often was her Leavitt teammate, Billy Visconti, and the duo would help each other read putts and offer each other advice on tricky shots or club selection. Haylock is pleased that her sister, Jade, a freshman, won the state title and is happy to pass the torch.

“I support the entire team. I want them to continue to do well. I feel like I’ve put my mark on (Leavitt golf),” Haylock said.

Wanting to stay close to family and friends, Haylock has narrowed her college choices to four schools: Bates, Husson, Merrimack and St. Anselm. She plans to play collegiate golf at one of those schools.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: