Kellen Adickes, Lincoln Academy freshman: Adickes tied for second place in Class B at the state championships, shooting a 5-over 77. Adickes also posted the top score at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference shootout, a 73, to help Lincoln Academy qualify for the state championships.

Cole Binette, Kennebunk senior: The only Kennebunk player to qualify for the state championships, Binette tied for second place in Class A with a 4-over 76.

Andrew Cheever, Yarmouth sophomore: Cheever led a deep Yarmouth team at the state championships, finishing tied for second in Class B with Kellen Adickes of Lincoln Academy at 5-over 77. Cheever’s effort helped the Clippers take the team title by 16 strokes over Leavitt.

Quinn Dillon, Gorham junior: Dillon overcame a slow start at the state championships to tie for second place in Class A at 4-over 76. His play helped Gorham take third place in the team standings. Dillon shaved seven strokes off his score at the 2020 championships.

George Fahey, Waynflete senior: Fahey shot a 1-over 73 to win the Class C individual title by one shot. It was the second consecutive state championship for Fahey, who won in 2020 with a 2-over 74. With Fahey leading the way, the Flyers placed third in the team standings.

Lucas Flaherty, South Portland junior: Flaherty shot an even-par 72 at the state championships to claim the Class A title. He finished four strokes ahead of his nearest competition. Flaherty improved by 15 strokes on his score at the 2020 championships, where he tied for 26th.

Jade Haylock, Leavitt freshman: Competing in her first state championship match, Haylock won the Class B title by two strokes over her older sister, Ruby, shooting an 83 as Leavitt took the top three spots in the individual standings.

Ruby Haylock, Leavitt senior: The girls’ Varsity Maine Golfer of the Year, Haylock completed her outstanding high school golf career with an 87 at the state championships, finishing tied for second in Class B behind her sister, Jade. Haylock was undefeated in match play in the regular season and shot an even-par 72 to win the KVAC Class B shootout.

Eli Spaulding, Freeport sophomore: The boys’ Varsity Maine Golfer of the Year, Spaulding shot a 4-under 68 at the state championships at Natanis Golf Course’s Tomahawk course to win the Class B title. Spaulding was the only player in any class to shoot under par.

Nico Von Gaudecker, Kents Hill sophomore: Von Gaudecker finished second in Class C, one stroke behind winner Waynflete’s George Fahey. Von Gaudecker’s 74 helped Kents Hill take the team title with a three-shot cushion over St. Dominic.

COACH OF THE YEAR

David Cousins, Yarmouth: Cousins coached the Clippers to the first team title in program history. Four Clippers – Andrew Cheever, Nate Hagedorn, Quinn Federle and Sebastian Martinez – placed among the top 11 in Class B.