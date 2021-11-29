Maine’s 1901 state flag is not only historic, but full of maritime meaning. Sea Bags Maine Bicentennial Beverage Bucket Bag includes antique brass hardware, the Maine Bicentennial logo tag and a brushed metal bottle opener hanging from one of the handle grommets. Fill the center with ice and you’ve got a collapsible cooler showcasing your Vacationland pride. A $100 value.

Sea Bags

123 Commercial Street, Portland, Me 04101

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: