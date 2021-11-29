The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine remained above 300 for the seventh consecutive day on Monday, as concerns intensify about the recently discovered omicron variant.

According to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 322 individuals in the hospital, including 99 in critical care and 43 on ventilators. Since this time last month, hospitalizations have increased by 63 percent. Across the country, the daily average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased by 8 percent in that time.

New cases were not reported Monday and haven’t been since last Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday. The totals released on Tuesday will be for the five-day period from Thursday-Monday. Last week, though, virus transmission remained as heavy as it’s been in Maine throughout the pandemic, nearly 700 cases on average for the most recent seven-day period.

Over the weekend, health officials across the country and world started to raise concerns about a new coronavirus variant, omicron, that was first identified in South Africa. The variant is still being studied, but there are fears that it might be even more transmissible than the delta variant, although perhaps not as serious in terms of symptoms.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” that although the U.S. has not detected any cases yet, it almost certainly will soon.

Fauci said over the next week or two, scientists will have a better handle on how well the existing COVID-19 vaccines protect against the variant. In the meantime, the Biden Administration is expected to renew a call for vaccinations, particularly booster shots.

As of Monday, Maine had administered 912,701 final doses of vaccines, which represents 67.9 percent of all residents, and 285,103 booster doses, or 21.2 percent. Four Maine counties still have yet to reach a vaccination rate of 60 percent – Somerset, Piscataquis, Oxford and Franklin.

