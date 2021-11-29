A lecture on the impacts of the early conflict between local native tribes and English settlers and its impact on Merrymeeting Bay will take place online Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. The event — King Philip’s War – Impacts on Merrymeeting Bay, — features Bruce Bourque, chief archaeologist emeritus at Maine State Museum and senior lecturer in Anthropology emeritus at Bates College, and is hosted by Friends of Merrymeeting Bay.

Bourque directs the Merrymeeting Bay Pioneer Project, which focuses on learning more about early English settlers in or around Merrymeeting Bay during the 17th century, as well as later settlers.

King Philip’s War — also known as the First Indian War, the Great Narragansett War or Metacom’s Rebellion — took place in southern New England from 1675 to 1676. The war is named after the Wampanoag chief Metacom, later known as King Philip, who led the rebellion.

For more information, visit fomb.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: