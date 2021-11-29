Recently, we took the no-frills American direct flight from Portland to DC. It was a quiet flight, despite being in a post cocktail hour time slot. After the crawl to the arrival gate, and just before the lights were turned on, I overheard the flight attendant say, “Not a single person is standing”. (“Well,” I thought, “this flight came from Maine, where behavior is the way it should be!”)

Having grown up in Maine, I seldom received praise for having manners and obeying rules. That was the expectation.

However, having lived with three golden retrievers over the years, I have seen the delightful effects of positive reinforcement. So, Mainers, (and visitors), “Good girl!, Good boy!”

Gib Twitchell

Portland and Turner

