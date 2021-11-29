An osteopathic doctor who runs a clinic in Waterville has been suspended from practice for 30 days for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and signing off on vaccine exemption letters that a regulatory board found questionable.

Dr. Paul Gosselin, who operates the Patriots Health clinic on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville, was suspended from the practice of medicine and prescribing medication in a Nov. 19 decision by the state’s Board of Osteopathic Licensure.

The suspension is effective until Dec. 18, but could be extended if the board decides more sanctions are appropriate.

The decision came after the board reviewed multiple vaccine exemption letters signed by Gosselin. The board also received reports from other medical providers who were concerned Gosselin was spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, although the board’s letter does not specify what misinformation he shared. The decision also does not explain why the vaccination exemption letters were questionable.

The board said it found evidence that Gosselin committed fraud or deceit, and was incompetent and unprofessional, according to the letter, which was posted online by the state’s licensure database.

According to his clinic’s website, Gosselin provides a range of services, including traditional family practice and internal medicine, medication-assisted treatment for addiction and alternative medicine.

He also lists COVID-19 treatment options, including a regimen of vitamins, steroids and a blood thinner that is not approved by the FDA and has not been tested in clinical trials but is being marketed by a group of doctors who claim it is effective. Those doctors were early proponents of another purported virus treatment that the FDA has warned against– prescribing de-worming medicine Ivermectin, which is often prescribed for animals. The group maintains a nationwide list of pharmacies that have agreed to fill prescriptions for the drug for off-label use.

One page on Gosselin’s clinic website offers a one-time flat rate of $200 for the unproven coronavirus regimen, with continued treatment through a membership program. He does not specify what treatments or medications he administers as part of the service.

Gosselin also links to second medical group that are skeptical of vaccinations. One article he provides a link to, by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, pushes the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. Other links to that group suggest that mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, which were found to be safe and effective in double-blind clinical trials, may have unknown side effects, and raise doubts about whether parents should vaccinate their children.

This story will be updated.

