MIAMI – Born in New Jersey, Bill grew up in Pembroke, and South Portland. As a child, he was sweet and creative. He was an avid fan of music and reading philosophy. Bill graduated from South Portland High School in 1984, where he was a member of the state championship winning basketball team. He went on to Harvard University, where he lettered in basketball, worked at the college radio station, and graduated Cum Laude in 1988. In 1987, Bill joined with friends and Harvard classmates to form the band, Bullet LaVolta. The group had a successful run, signing with RCA Records, releasing multiple albums, and toured throughout the United States and Europe. After his music career, he went into the digital industry and was a creative director for various top advertising agencies in Boston, New York and Miami. He garnered awards for his work; including the London International Grand Prize, Grand Clio Interactive and several best in shows. In his mid-20s, Bill became caught in the grips of mental illness. Over the ensuing years, the illness worsened, leading him to alienate those he loved and preventing him from seeking treatment. The power of, and the suffering caused by the mental illness led him to end his life in Miami on Nov. 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife Sarah; and their two young sons, Zane and Faze; his siblings Robert, David, and Caitlin; his father, James F. Whelan, Jr., his mother, Arline Hagan Saturdayborn; and many friends who mourn the loss of this brilliant, sweet, creative soul. A Remembrance of Bill’s life is planned in the Boston area on April 23, 2022. To honor Bill’s memory, the family asks that donations be made to organizations addressing and treating mental illness.

