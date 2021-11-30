The Patten Free Library is accepting applications for its Homebound Delivery Service.

The service provides delivery of library materials to cardholders in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich. This free service matches volunteers to patrons who are unable to visit the library in person for a bi-weekly delivery of books, DVDs, and other library resources.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic I have been unable to get to the library,” said local author and historical researcher Juliet Haines Mofford, in a statement released from the library. “Since I no longer drive and my daughter lives across the river in Woolwich, I have no means of transportation. Even without this pandemic, any individual in my situation would greatly benefit from Homebound Delivery Service.”

Those interested in receiving homebound deliveries can visit patten.lib.me.us/new-homebound-delivery-service for more information and to fill out an application, or call (207) 443- 5141 ext. 23.

