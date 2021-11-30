Robert Pontau, the 11-year assistant general manager of the Brunswick Sewer District, will take over as general manager on Jan. 1, the District’s board of trustees announced Nov. 18.

In a news release, Chairperson Charles R. Priest said Pontau was selected after an extensive nationwide search.

“Rob turned out to be the best candidate,” Priest said. “Obviously, we think highly of him, but it wasn’t a foregone conclusion. We wanted to make sure the district had the best person for the job, and we found that person.”

Pontau has served as the assistant general manager since 2010. Prior, he worked as the Topsham Public Works Director, and before that he worked for local contractors. Pontau is a licensed civil engineer with a master’s degree in business administration.

Pontau will succeed general manager Leonard Blanchette, who will retire after serving as assistant general manager from 1987 to 2010, and as general manager since 2010.

As general manager, Pontau will be responsible for oversight of all operations and administration of the district, including the primary and secondary wastewater treatment facility that handles 3.85 million gallons per day, 24 wastewater pumping stations and approximately 80 miles of gravity and pressure sewer lines with over 1,200 maintenance holes, according to the district’s release.

The district, which employs a staff of 20, also performs contract operations for the Mere Point area of Brunswick, the Topsham Sewer District, Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority and a handful of other private entities in Brunswick.

“The District has a great track record of permit compliance” Priest said, “and we look forward to continuing that great performance and delivering on the District’s mission to protect the health and environment of the communities we serve through wastewater collection and treatment in an environmentally responsible, efficient, and reliable manner.”

