The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority that oversees the redevelopment of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station will recognize six businesses at its annual meeting on Dec. 8.

The awardees for 2020-2021 include Wild Oats Bakery & Café, Sunbird Aviation, Graiver Homes, VividCloud, Salmonics and Martin’s Point Health Care, according to the authority.

“These are some of the fastest-growing and most innovative businesses in Maine and we’re proud that they are part of the growing Brunswick Landing family,” outgoing redevelopment Executive Director Steve Levesque said in a statement posted on the authority’s website. “We’re really pleased to see these cool companies thriving here and we are very appreciative that they have chosen to bring their business investment to Maine’s Center for Innovation.”

Wild Oats Bakery & Café, which moved to the former base now known as Brunswick Landing, was named the 2020 Innovator of the Year in the large business category.

Sunbird Aviation is the 2020 Innovator of the Year in the small business category. Sunbird moved its aircraft maintenance and repair and overhaul operations to Brunswick Executive Airport from Biddeford Airport to accommodate its growth, according to the authority.

Graiver Homes, which invested more than $15 million to construct nine buildings for 108 apartments, is the 2020 Developer of the Year.

Software company VividCloud is the 2021 Innovator of the Year in the large business category. Biotech company Salmonics is 2021 Innovator of the Year in the small business category.

Martin’s Point Health Care is the 2021 Developer of the Year, after it consolidated its Baribeau Drive and Farley Road practices at their new Brunswick Health Care Center on Bath Road.

Brunswick Landing now has more than 150 business entities and more than 2,500 people working on the campus. Nearly 4,000 people now reside in the former Navy base housing and new housing developments on the properties.

