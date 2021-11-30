Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest will take place Dec. 3-5. The event is marked by caroling and other live music, decorated windows and other family-friendly activities.

On Dec. 3, the Creamery Pier on Route 1 will feature Santa, a live DJ and hot cocoa and cookies from 4-6 p.m. A fireworks display over the Sheepscot River starts around 6 p.m.

On Dec. 4, Woodfield Farm’s horse-drawn wagon will serve as a shuttle for shoppers to the village area from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ice carving will be underway at the same time.

Participating shops in the village will offer free raffle tickets for a drawing for dining at one of these Wiscasset-area restaurants: Water Street Kitchen and Bar, Water’s Edge and Montsweag Restaurant.

The Nickels Sortwell House, a historic New England property built in 1807, will offer guided tours through the first floor of the house, decorated for the season. Advance reservations are required.

A pop-up Holiday Gift Shop in the Nickels Sortwell barn on Federal Street will offer artisan-made selections.

Wreaths Around the Holidays, featuring decorated wreaths by local businesses, will be on display in the barn; visitors are encouraged to vote for People’s Choice. After Marketfest, Toys for Tots will present the wreaths to families in need of holiday cheer.

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest is a Wiscasset Creative Alliance and Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce partnership. Email [email protected] for more information.

