After a lost 2020 season that was limited to 7-on-7 flag football because of the pandemic, tackle football returned with a bang across the state this fall. Big hits, unlikely outcomes and Gold Balls up for grabs once again signaled the official return of the game to the gridiron.

Top Performers Gabe Aucoin, Morse: The senior paced the Morse potent offense with 1,616 yards and 18 touchdowns on 133 rushes and was also a threat in the passing game. Was named to the Campbell Conference all-conference team. Kaiden Getchell, Mt. Ararat: Getchell did it all for the Eagles before injuring his shoulder in the regional title game. He paced the Eagles’ rushing attack while playing a big role on defense. Shea Farrell, Mt. Ararat: The other half of the potent Mt. Ararat rushing attack, Farrell was just as important on defense as he was offense. A do-it-all type of athlete, Farrell was a bruising runner and seemed to be everywhere on defense. Jordan Knighton, Freeport: Emerged as Freeport’s top running back as the season wore on, Knighton had a nose for the end zone down the stretch. Was named as a Class D all-star because of his efforts. Josh ter Mors, Morse: The best quarterback on the Midcoast this season, ter Mors finished with an impressive 14 touchdown passes while throwing just two picks. He was a threat on the ground too, rushing for over 800 yards and 13 touchdowns.

On the Midcoast, three teams — Mt. Ararat, Morse and Freeport — came oh-so-close to winning state or regional titles.

Mt. Ararat fell in the eight-man large school South regional final to Cheverus, while Morse fell in a thrilling large North title game to Waterville. In Class D, Freeport took a hard-fought loss against Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale in the state semifinals.

“After a year of no tackle football, this year was a joy to watch unfold,” said Morse head coach Jason Darling, whose team finished No. 2 in eight-man large North. “It was an added emphasis on the fundamentals, blocking and tackling always win games.”

Elsewhere on the Midcoast, Lisbon reached the Class D playoffs but bowed out in the quarterfinals. Brunswick had its season come to an abrupt end as a result of a hazing investigation. Although law enforcement did not file criminal charges, longtime head coach Dan Cooper was let go after 24 seasons with the program.

As individual performances go, Morse senior Gabe Aucoin turned in a memorable fall. The powerful running back rushed finished with 1,616 yards and 18 touchdowns on 133 carries, good for 12.2 yards per carry.

The Shipbuilders ended up being one of the highest-scoring teams in the entire state, finishing with 374 points in nine games. Morse failed to score at least 42 points once this fall — and that came in the large North final, a 22-20 loss to Waterville.

Morse quarterback Josh ter Mors who was a threat with his arms and legs. He threw for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had just two interceptions. Bradley Creamer and Alex Maccio provided holes up front and were shutdown tackles on defense. Ben Doughty was a force at fullback and the captain of the defense at linebacker.

Mt. Ararat/Hyde also enjoyed a successful season. With only two losses, both to state champion Cheverus, the Eagles picked up right where they left off from their 2019 championship season.

“The growth of our team this season was a great thing to watch,” said Eagles head coach Frank True. “It was obviously a disappointing ending, but we held our heads high walking off the field for a final time.”

Mt. Ararat/Hyde downed Spruce Mountain in a home playoff game to set up a regional title game with Cheverus. True called it “a big moment for the program” to win a home playoff game.

The Eagles were led by a group of standouts, including running backs Kaiden Getchell and Shea Farrell, lineman Eliot Douglass, linebacker Kyle Graffam, and quarterback/cornerback Mac Wilkins. Douglass, Farrell, Getchell, and Graffam were named to the Campbell Conference all-conference team while Wilkins was an honorable mention.

Class D Midcoast teams turned out strong seasons as well. Freeport found its groove late, winning a playoff game over Poland before falling to the Ramblers. A young Lisbon team started 0-3 and saw two games canceled due to COVID before ending the regular season on a three-game winning streak. The Greyhounds fell in the Class D quarterfinals to rival Oak Hill, 20-19.

“It felt like 13 weekly seasons that were unique every week,” said Freeport head coach Paul St. Pierre. “We entered the season with questions and without a true identity, but we answered all those questions as we grew through the season.”

Freeport was led by the Casale twins, Danny and Tony, along with running backs Jordan Knighton and Nick White. Aidan Heath provided consistency at quarterback while Cody Arsenault and Cam Desrosiers led the line on both sides of the ball.

Lisbon had three players named to the Campbell Conference all-conference team in Canaan Cameron, Cam Levasseur and Chance Versey.

