A 55-plus community under development will add between 35 and 42 homes for seniors in west Scarborough over the next three years.

Crystal Springs Estates is being built on 30 acres of land, the site of a former mobile home park, off County Road/Route 22.

Property owner Will Boyle said he spent time researching similar senior communities in the area.

“It’s very favorable as far as the towns are concerned,” said Boyle, who purchased the property in 2019. “It doesn’t impact the resources as much as a traditional development because there’s no school-aged children.”

The one-floor, 1,581-square-foot modular homes, which will have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, will start at $390,000 and go up to $440,000.

“A lot of the research went into the floor plan and then the site plan, laying out the homes in the community,” he said. “They’re close enough together so (tenants) can have a good relationship with their neighbors, but there’s plenty of open space for walking dogs or enjoying nature.”

Real estate agent Ruth Summers of Keller Williams, Manchester Team, said the development will fill a need.

“What we’re finding is a lot of folks who are looking for a home; they want to downsize,” she said.

John Cloutier, chairperson of the Scarborough Town Council, says the town has been successful in attracting age-restricted communities.

“This looks like it will be a good improvement to the area, and a nice place to live,” he wrote in an email to The Forecaster.

Communities like Crystal Springs Estates generally take care of their own services, such as water, sewer, trash, he said, “so they tend to be favorable for the town’s bottom line.”

