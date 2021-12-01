The Kefauver Studio and Gallery in Damariscotta has unveiled its annual “The Little Holiday” art show. The show runs until Jan. 3 and features new work by oil painter Will Kefauver, including original paintings, prints, notecards and miniature original oils as unique ornaments. The artwork features a range of sizes and prices to suit all budgets.

In addition, charming ornaments are displayed on a holiday tree and a driftwood tree in the gallery, including knitted stockings and caps, tiny embroidered images of Maine icons such as lobsters and buoys each in their own little hoop, and miniature holiday packages wrapped in pretty paper and lace, all handmade by guest artist Justine Kefauver.

Kefauver also offers art lessons for all experience levels, either private or group, and takes commissions for the most personal of all art gifts.

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. The gallery can be reached at (207) 226-0974, [email protected], or kefauverstudio.com.

