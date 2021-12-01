PORTLAND – Jennifer Michelle LeMote of Portland, Maine, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Maine Medical Center. Jennifer was born May 8, 1980, at Framingham Union Hospital in Framingham, Mass., to her parents Norman H. LeMote and Paulette Drouin LeMote. Jennifer leaves behind her partner Nicholas Pallas, her daughter young Brooklyn Michelle, her brother Steven and his son Dylan of Sanford Maine; her brother David LeMote and his wife Bonnie and their son Devin of Milford, Mass., and a very large extended family and loving friends in both Massachusetts and Maine. Jennifer was preceded in death by her loving parents and her older sister Michelle, who died a week shy of Christmas 1977, prior to Jennifer’s birth and was the reason that God blessed this grieving family with Jennifer, whom we all referred to as “the miracle baby”.Jennifer grew up in Bellingham and Franklin, Mass., graduating from Franklin High School, class of 1998 before relocating to Maine to help care for her mom and graduated from Southern Maine Community College in May 2013 fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation being held from 4-6 p.m., Friday Dec. 3, 2021 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Street, South Portland, Maine. Burial at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford, ME will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Franklin, Mass., on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to “The Brooklyn Pallas Education Fund,” c/o Dean Bank21 Main StreetFranklin MA, 02038or The Education Fund for Brooklyn Pallas established at GoFundMe http://www.gofund.me/7894d447

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous