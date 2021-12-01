Nancy Smith Keltner 1940 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Nancy S. Keltner, 81, a longtime resident who founded the Brunswick Bed and Breakfast, and whose love of family was rivaled only by her devotion to the care of numerous animals and pets through the years, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, surrounded by her family. Life for many was made better by her being in it. She was born to H. Alvin and Dorothy Smith in Narberth, PA, on Oct. 25 1940 and grew up in NY beside a water-bound cove on Eastern Long Island where she would sail and cultivate a love of animals including her beloved horse Melody. She later started and raised a family in Naples, Fla., but most of her joy was found in Maine, where she relocated permanently in 1985. She opened the Brunswick Bed & Breakfast in 1985 (now the Brunswick Inn) and operated it with her former husband Tony Keltner until 1991, when she moved to the Old Decoven Farm on Mere Point Road. A petite woman with outsize strength, fortitude and independence, she spent her days tending to the historical farm and her many animals, both indoors as pets and outdoors as friends. She also loved knitting and needlepoint, creating scores of beautiful works as well as clothing for herself and family. Through the years it was her children who always came first, and above all else… never was there a moment, day or night, from childhood though their middle age when she was not thinking of how to support them – each in their own way. Nancy is survived by two sisters, Susan Gesdorf of Naples, Fla., and Wendy Jacobs of Bonita Spring, Fla., as well as three children: Dorothy Hill (and husband Mike) of Topsham, Rick Robinson (and wife Kimberlee) of Reston, Va., and Tom Robinson (and wife Julie) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. She will also be missed by her five grandchildren and one great grandchild, as well as three nieces and one nephew. The family would like to extend its deepest thanks to the entire staff of Avita of Brunswick and the Chans Nurses of Brunswick. The family will hold a private ceremony and plans a celebration of her life in the Spring. Memories and condolences can be expressed at http://www.brackettfh.com.

