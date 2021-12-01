Roland E. Prindall 1959 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Roland E. Prindall, 61, of Brunswick, passed away on Nov. 21, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital, following a long battle with multiple myeloma. He was born on Nov. 28, 1959, to parents Verona and Donald Prindall, and raised in Bowdoinham. After graduating Mt. Ararat High School in 1977, he joined the United States Air Force. After serving his country as a jet engine mechanic, he was employed at Bath Iron Works as a pipe fitter for over 30 years. While maintaining a strong work ethic, Roland was also an avid auto racing fan, birdwatcher, and collector of Hot Wheels. He is survived by his son Kyle Prindall, former wife and close friend Debra Prindall, brothers Lynn Prindall and Donald Prindall, sister Jo Ann Van Hooser, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dates of services will be determined at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

