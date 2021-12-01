After a quiet two-year hiatus, Renaissance Voices is returning to the stage for a Christmas show.

The popular ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Cathedral of St. Luke, 143 State St. in Portland.

Current health restrictions will be enforced for everyone’s protection and comfort. The chorus members are all fully vaccinated and will be masked. In addition to the requirement that masks be worn by everyone inside St. Luke’s, please be aware that the cathedral’s Covid guidelines for concerts now require proof of vaccination at the door for all patrons age 5 and up. The program will be about an hour long with no intermission and there will be no reception this year.

This year’s holiday concert features various a cappella works spanning the 14th to the 20th century. The more contemporary pieces include the lovely “Sweet Was the Song,” by Harold Stover, as well as works by Michael Head and Kathryn Rose. Music from earlier times include Victoria’s “O Magnum Mysterium,” two works by Heinrich Isaac, and settings of “Resonet in Laudibus” by both Jacob Regnart and Anselm Schubiger. A selection of early carols and seasonal readings will round out the program.

Admission at the door is $20, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. Children under 10 are admitted free. Discount tickets, at $15, can be purchased through Friday, Dec. 17, at renaissancevoices.net, at Starbird Music and Longfellow Books in Portland, or at The Book Review in Falmouth.

For further information, visit the group’s website or call (207) 729-4958. This program may also be heard Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Sanford-Springvale Historical Society.

