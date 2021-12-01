Christmas at Historic New England’s 1807 Nickels-Sortwell House kicks off with Wiscasset’s Holiday Marketfest Dec. 3-5.

The first floor of this Federal-style mansion will be decked out in gorgeous greens and floral designs by floral designer Laura L. Tibbetts of Damariscotta’s Midcoast Blooms. Guides will be on hand with stories of the house while you enjoy the holiday decorations. Architectural details in each room include exquisitely carved moldings and grand fireplaces custom-made, 200 years ago, by local carpenters.

Hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 8. Tickets should be purchased in advance. Limited size groups will be admitted on the half hour during that timeframe.

Tickets are $5 for Historic New England members and Wiscasset residents, $10 general admission. Masks are required indoors. For tickets, visit my.historicnewengland.org/12655/nic-christmas-1, my.historicnewengland.org/12655/nic-christmas-2 or my.historicnewengland.org/12655/nic-christmas-3. Personal photography is welcome.

After your tour, visit the Holiday Shop in the Nickels-Sortwell House Barn, featuring a curated collection of unique craft and artisan creations, holiday greens and gifts. A portion of sales goes to Historic New England for the preservation of Nickels-Sortwell House for the public. While there, enjoy a rare look at the Wiscasset Fire Society’s 1804 fire truck suitably decorated for the holidays and a selection of wreaths created and donated by local businesses.

For more information, visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com or visit the Facebook page.

