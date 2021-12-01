The Press Herald Toy Fund is fortunate to have faithful supporters who have donated or volunteered for many years, even decades.

That kind of loyalty comes with age and a simple purpose that is ageless: Bring some joy to children at the holidays.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. Names of donors will be published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous. For more information, call 207-791-6672 or email: [email protected]

The 72-year-old charity also has many supporters who inherited the tradition from parents or grandparents. Those second- and third-generation donors are a big reason the toy fund continues to serve thousands of children each holiday season. And it isn’t limited to families. Sometimes it’s a friend who carries on the tradition of donating each year in memory of someone who was devoted to the cause.

Taking over the tradition is a way they honor their parents, grandparents or friends each year and remember the way they made the holidays special, both for them and for total strangers.

Pamela Ames’ annual donation arrived recently with this note: “In memory of my mother, Diana Candage, who donated to this fund to ensure all children received presents.”

And a donor identified only as Shirley wrote: “In loving memory of David Poirier, donating for nearly 60 years.”

And then there is the Carlin family, which this year carried generational giving to a new level.

For about 30 years, Harry and Lois Carlin of Windham gave annual $120 gifts to the toy fund with a note that it was from “the 12 Cs.”

The 12 Cs was family shorthand for the Carlin’s 12 children.

After Lois Carlin died in 2010, her husband continued his annual gifts. Harry Carlin, a Korean War veteran and farmer who liked to call his children his best crop, died last November at age 87.

As he requested, the Carlins’ children donated $20,000 from his estate to the toy fund this year. And all 12 children have pledged to carry on the tradition and make their own gifts to the fund each year for 20 years.

You’ll see those donations appearing in the daily lists, each a tribute to the two original Carlins and signed by one of “the 12 Cs.”

Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties. To help, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In memory of Donna Ledoux, who loved children and giving presents! $50

In loving memory of Barbara Faietta, dedicated Portland Press Herald Toy Fund volunteer who loved Christmas and children. With love and admiration, XO Peyton $500

In memory of Mom and Dad Carlin. #6 of the 12c’s $120

From #8 of the 12C’s $120

Sandy Matheson $500

Anonymous $1,000

In honor of the Westbrook High School 68 Coffee Group, from Sandra Cort $50

In memory of my husband David, Aunt Margaret and Grammy. Love, Patti. $30

Mary Lou Lemaire and Lilli $40

In honor of Peter, Victoria and Timothy Brigham. From Patricia Brigham $50

In loving memory of Robert H. Foster, from Carolyn M. Foster $100

Beth Sherman Cail $100

Anonymous $50

Phyllis Reames $50

Mike & Nancy Miller $100

Donated in memory of Stanley and Violet Oliver $50

Lee Ann VanAtta $100

Susan Lybeck $200

Happy holidays! $50

In loving memory of Laurie K. Small, from Peter and Jean $50

Jerome Brown $50

Christine Flynn $50

In honor of my great-grandchildren: Norah, Ethan, Maddy and Lukas, Grammie Emmons $75

In memory of Richard Horton $50

Marjorie, Wells and Alex Lyons $50

Gary Dube $100

A very Merry Christmas to all! David & Elaine Larsen $250

In memory of my loving parents Robert & Margaret Anderson, from Chrissy $200

In memory of Charlotte and John LaCrosse, from Teresa and Don $100

Merry Christmas! Sandra & Steven Capriola $50

George & Deanna Hunter $100

Karl and Barbara Albrecht $250

Merry Christmas! $50

TOTAL TO DATE: $61,719

