SCARBOROUGH – Della went to join her youngest grandson, John Donald Neuts, in heaven on Nov. 29, 2021. She passed peacefully while in the loving arms of family as she made her way over to be with John and other loved ones. In fact, we are quite sure that John came to pick her up and likely gave her a ride to the pearly gates on the back of a snowmobile after telling The Almighty, “I’ve got this”.Della was born in Portland on Jan. 30, 1935 to Leona and Colby Dudley and attended Portland schools. She met Frank Neuts at a friend’s house before Frank joined the service. While Frank was away in Japan, he remembers waking up one night and remembering ‘the most beautiful woman he had ever seen’ and saying to himself that he was going to marry her when he came back.Frank and Della married in February, 1957, settled in Portland and raised their five children. Della managed the Portland School Lunch Program retiring in 1990. She worked full time but also did all the duties expected at that time including laundry, cleaning, shopping, feeding everyone who came and went, peeling tons of carrots and potatoes and making sure that everyone was fed and happy. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she always went overboard with decorations and gifts. That saying, ‘The magic of Christmas we all felt as children was really just a mother who loved us so much’ really describes her.Della was a ball of energy and rarely stopped moving. She was always engaged and involved in her kids and grandkids lives and they were her pride and joy. Della was a stickler for rules and was sure to teach her children many valuable lessons in their lives – things like: you pay your bills before you spend anything on yourself, respect your elders and those in authority, and good sportsmanship is a real and important thing. And of course, make sure you make your bed every day!After retiring, she and Frank moved to their vacation home full time in Beaver Cove, ME returning several years later to South Portland during the school year when Frank couldn’t sit still any longer and started driving a school bus for South Portland.She was predeceased by her youngest grandson, John Donald Neuts; her parents, Leona and Colby Dudley; and her siblings, Donna Genthner and Leon Dudley.She is survived by her husband, Frank; her five children, Dana (Robyn) of Scarborough, Diana (Bob) Philbrick of Falmouth, Don (Joanie) of Falmouth, Frank (Stephanie) of Portland, and Julie (Matt) Welch of Gorham. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews (two of whom, Jeanne Reagan and Carl (Carol) Reagan, she helped raise). She will be missed by her nine grandchildren, Heather, Amanda, Cortney, Kayla, Ashley, Joseph, Erich, Rebecca and Seth. We find comfort in knowing that she is with John and together they are watching over all of us. Her beloved great grandchildren, Ella, Olivia and Easton will certainly benefit from the wonderful legacy and lessons she leaves behind.The family would like to acknowledge and thank the dedicated nurses, especially Nancy Pezzulo, from Hospice of Southern Maine and the amazing staff at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. There will be no visiting hours, however vaccinated friends and family are welcome to join at a Mass of Christian burial at Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street, Portland on Saturday December 4th at 10:00am committal service will be private at Calvary Cemetery. You may offer your condolences or share your memories of Della at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to: Hospice of Southern Maine,390 US Route 1,Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous