Squirrel Nut Zippers

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

8 p.m. Sunday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25 to $39.50. auramaine.com

The swing, jazz and rock act Squirrel Nut Zippers is dashing into town for a pair of shows on their Holiday Caravan tour. They’ll be decking the halls in Rockland and Portland with songs from their “Christmas Caravan” album, like “Hanging Up My Stockings,” “A Johnny Ace Christmas” and “Winter Weather.” You’ll also tap your toes to some classic holiday chestnuts and a few of their own hits, including “Hell” from their 1996 “Hot” album. If you’re catching the show at Aura, there’s another present under the tree in the form of local opening act Viva & The Reinforcements.

Beatles Holiday Celebration with Star Club

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Don’t worry, the all-the-rage Beatles documentary will still be there when you get back from Bath. Star Club is a fabulous Fab Four tribute act out of Boston, and they’ll be donning snazzy suits and mop tops as they crank out countless Beatles hits along with holidays faves like Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.”

Sarah Jarosz

8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $45, $55, 21-plus. statetheatreportland.com

Here’s a chance to see singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz in an intimate Portland venue. In 2017, she won a Grammy for best folk album with “Undercurrent” and this year took home another for “World on the Ground” in the category of best Americana album. Her latest album, “Blue Heron Suite,” is a 2022 Grammy nominee for best folk album. In other words, her talent and artistry is off hook, and this show likely will be as well. Jarosz is also part of the folk trio I’m With Her, with Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: