The East Bayside gallery Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., hosts a holiday exhibition of artwork by an array of accomplished contemporary Maine artists admired by the gallery, and celebrates the exhibition with a poetry reading Thursday.

“WANT/NEED” will be on view though Jan. 15. Artists include Lorene Anderson, Nancy Blum, Meredith Broberg, Stephen Burt, Stacey Cramp, Grace DeGennaro, Mark Ford, Clint Fulkerson, Jessica Gandolf, Conny Göelz-Schmidtt, Rita Grendze, Mary Hart, Anna Hepler, Penelope Jones, Kate Katomski, Rachel Katz, Annie Lloyd-Witte, Rose Marasco, Tracy Mastro, J.E. Paterak, Lisa Pixley, PSBL, Lorena Salcedo-Watson, Peter Shellenberger and Andrea Sulzer.

Ten percent of December sales will be donated to Neighbors in Need.

From 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Zero Station hosts “Want/Need: Poetry of Desire, Grieving and Giving,” with Dawn Potter, Gibson Fay Leblanc and Betsy Sholl.

For details, visit zerostation.com

