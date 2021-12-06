Sen. Angus King will speak on “The Art of Politics” in Freeport later this month to help raise funds for a newly established arts venue in town.

The talk will be held on Dec. 17 at the Meetinghouse Arts, a 200-seat performance hall that opened at end of October in Freeport. All proceeds with benefit The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport, a local nonprofit that operates the venue.

“Sen. King is a proven consensus-builder on Capitol Hill who pursues workable solutions from both sides of the aisle,” said Dana Wieluns Legawiec, the organization’s executive director. “We are eager to hear his experience of how creative thinking supports the ability to consider multiple perspectives.”

Legawiec said she expects the talk to be conversational and will answer the question of “what is the art of politics?” while examining where and how creativity and politics intersect.

“Sen. King will share some of the lessons he has learned throughout his life in public service, from his time as a private citizen working to establish the Land for Maine’s Future Program to his years in the Blaine House,” wrote Matthew Felling, a spokesperson for Sen. King, in an email. “He’ll also share insights on life as Maine’s first independent U.S. Senator, the challenges he sees in Washington, and opportunities to improve life for Maine people.

Tickets cost $25 and proceeds will be used to support local arts programming. Limited free tickets are available through Freeport Community Services.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue is operating at about 50% capacity or around 90 people. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required.

For more information, visit freeportartsandculture.org.

